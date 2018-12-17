Huawei Nova 4 goes official with in-display selfie camera

Huawei has just announced Nova 4 sequel to Nova 3, its first smartphone featuring an in-display selfie camera, and that’s not the only interesting feature this more affordable handset brings to the table, although, it isn’t the world’s first device with such a selfie camera, as Samsung beat them to it with its Galaxy A8s, however, the camera diameter takes less screen real estate in comparison.

Sporting a premium glass design like the P20 and Mate 20 series, Huawei Nova 4 features a 6.4-inch IPS LCD display with Full HD+ screen resolution, there is no notch on this one but you do get an in-display camera at the top left corner which may or may not be a deal breaker for some.

In addition, Nova 4 is equipped with Huawei’s top chipset from 2017, the Kirin 970, it has 8GB of RAM, 128GB internal storage, a 3,750mAh battery inside with 18W fast charging, and it runs out of the box Android 9.0 Pie with EMUI v9.0.1 on top of it.

In terms of main camera, the Huawei Nova 4 comes in two variants: a high-end one with a triple sensor setup comprised of 48MP main sensor with f/1.8 aperture + 16MP telephoto sensor with f/2.0 aperture + 2MP sensor with f/2.2 aperture for depth of field. The second variant replaces the main 48MP sensor with a 20MP sensor while the other two sensors are the same 16MP+2MP.

Huawei will sell Nova 4 in four colours: Black, White, Blue and Honey Red (which more of a pink colour rather than red). The 48MP sensor equipped model costs about 440 Euros, the standard model with a 20MP main sensor costs 400 euros, but considering the powerful hardware inside it could be a bargain this Christmas.