Galaxy A8s is official, with an in-display selfie camera and up to 8GB RAM

Today, December 10, Samsung Electronics made official its first smartphone with one of the newly developed Infinity displays the company showcased not long ago during a presentation on stage at Samsung Developers Summit 2018, in the USA.

Galaxy A8s is the first Samsung smartphone of many to come with a brand new Infinity display that’s not featuring an AMOLED panel but rather an LCD screen (rumoured developed by Chinese company BOE Display), which means less expensive Galaxy A-series devices in 2019.

The hole in the 6.4-inch Infinity-O display is 6.7mm wide and houses the 24MP selfie snapper with f/2.0 aperture (in the upper left corner of the screen). The new display has a 19,5:9 aspect ratio, no notch and 1,080 x 2,340 pixels screen resolution. You might expect it to drop the notch and the bezels now that it has a circular cutout, however, there is still a tiny chin left at the bottom of the screen.

Samsung Galaxy A8s packs a 3,400 mAh battery inside its glass housing, it is equipped with Qualcomm’s mid-range chip Snapdragon 710, 6 or 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB internal storage which you’ll be able to expand for up to 512GB via a microSD card slot.

At the back the Galaxy A8s is equipped with a triple camera rig comprised of a 24MP main sensor with f/1.7 aperture + 10MP telephoto sensor with f/2.4 aperture + a 5MP depth sensor with f/2.2 aperture.

There is a fingerprint sensor at the back right where your finger naturally rests (the sweet spot) on the back of the phone when you hold it in one had. It also comes with a USB-C port, but no headphones jack.

The brand new Galaxy A smartphone runs Android 8.1 Oreo with Samsung’s user interface on top of it.

Samsung’s Galaxy A8s is available in Blue, Green and Gray (somewhat gradient colours) for pre-order by December 21st in China, but no price tag for it, which is a bit weird.