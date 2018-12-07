ZenFone Max M2 and ZenFone Max Pro M2 available on pre-oder in Russia

Asus is expected to unleash two new ZenFone smartphones on December 11, the ZenFone Max Pro M2 and an even more affordable variant dubbed ZenFone Max M2. Both ZenFone Max M2 and ZenFone Max Pro M2 are already listed on pre-order in Russia showing of a notch based display with thin bezels.

ZenFone Max M2, model number Asus ZB633KL, features a 6.3-inch IPS LCD display with 720 x 1,520 pixels screen resolution, a notch and 19:9 aspect ratio. Inside ZB633KL variant is Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 632 CPU, it comes with 3GB / 4GB of RAM and 32 / 64 GB internal storage. In addition, this model packs a 4,000 mAh battery, a dual main camera comprised of 8MP + 2MP sensors, and an 13MP selfie camera.

ZenFone Max Pro M2, model number Asus ZB631KL, feature the same 6.3-inch IPS LCD display but with Full HD+ screen resolution ( 1,080 x 2,220 pixels screen resolution). The CPU inside is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 CPU with 4GB of RAM and 64 / 128 GB internal storage. As for the camera at the back, the dual sensors pack 12MP + 5MP resolution, the front facing camera embeds a 13MP sensor.

ZenFone Max M2 and ZenFone Max Pro M2 will likely run Android Oreo out of the box, as for pricing the Pro model will set you back 270 USD in Russia, likely around 250 Euros inside EU / UK. The standard and most affordable version costs 195 USD / 180 Euros.