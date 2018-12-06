Nokia 8.1 now official in Europe. Price tag and availability information revealed

HMD Global announced yesterday evening, December 5, at a press event in Dubai, UAE, the new Nokia 8.1 which is non other than the Nokia X7 from the Asian market but for europeans.

So the news broke by Juho Sarvikas in Dubai last night was mostly about Nokia 8.1’s price tag and date of availability inside the European Union, as we are pretty much familiar with Nokia X7 specs sheets. Nokia 8.1 will be available in three colours with a metal frame in two shades of colour: Blue – Silver, Steel – Copper and Iron – Steel starting at 400 euros.

The Nokia 8.1 features a 6.18-inch PureDisplay screen with Full HD+ resolution, HDR10 support, a notch which embeds the front-facing 20MP camera, dual main camera at the back: 12MP + 13MP (the second sensor is for depth of field). The camera has Optical Image Stabilization and Carl Zeiss lenses so we’re confident it will be a good camera even though it is a mid-range smartphone considering it is equipped with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 710 CPU, 4GB of RAM and 64GB internal storage.

Nokia 8.1 also comes equipped with a 3,500 mAh battery with 18W fast charging technology, and it runs Android stock through HMD’s partnership with Google under Android One project, meaning the smartphone will receive timely software updates and security patches for the next 2-3 years straight from Google.