Snapdragon 855 revealed by Qualcomm at Snapdragon Tech Summit 2018

At their annual Snapdragon Tech Summit in Hawaii, Qualcomm revealed its latest and greatest mobile chipset, the Snapdragon 855 (build on the 7nm technological process), meaning it is even smaller than previous Snapdragon chips and it delivers a 5G enabled mobile platform to future flagship smartphones and tablets.

“The Snapdragon 855 will define the premium tier in 2019,” said Alex Katouzian, SVP and GM of Mobile for Qualcomm Technologies, while teasing the Snapdragon 855 Mobile Platform.

Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 855 is more power efficient (longer lasting batteries in future flagship devices) and performance up to 3x times better than previous generation of Snapdragon chipset, as well as improvements to A.I. performance and a new vision processing unit which is able to process depth mapping at 60 fps greatly improving on augmented reality applications. This new imaging processor is also capable of capturing 4K HDR content at 60 fps consuming 75% less energy.

The Snapdragon 855 will be available in 2019 to smartphone makers in 4G and 5G variants. The 4G model will integrate X24 LTE modem capable of reaching up to 2Gbps download speeds, while the 5G variant with X50 LTE modem is still yet to be tested as there is no real 5G network available to test it commercially.

We are still waiting on Qualcomm to reveal further technical specs about their Snapdragon 855, like, the GPU and the NPU.