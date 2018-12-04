Nokia 3.1 Plus and Nokia 5.1 Plus already on sale in Europe (before official announcement)

HMD will be announcing tomorrow, December 5, the Nokia 3.1 Plus and Nokia 5.1 Plus global variants availability in Europe alongside Nokia 8.1 (non other than the Nokia X7 for the Asian market) at a Dubai scheduled event.

However, retail shops inside the European Union (in the Netherlands and Romania) went ahead and are already selling both devices. The Nokia 5.1 Plus costs 225 Euros in Romania / 259 Euros in Holland, while the Nokia 3.1 Plus costs 200 euro in Romania / 180 euro in the Netherlands.

Nokia 5.1 Plus is the more powerful of the two but it is smaller in size than Nokia 3.1 Plus (about 5mm taller).

Nokia 5.1 Plus features a 5.86-inch IPS display with 720 x 1,520 pixels screen resolution, it packs a 3,060mAh battery, MediaTek’s Helio P60 CPU, 3GB of RAM and 32GB internal storage.

Nokia 3.1 features a 6-inch IPS display with 720 x 1,440 pixels screen resolution, it packs a 3,500mAh battery, MediaTek’s Helio P22 CPU and the same internal storage and RAM.

Both, the Nokia 3.1 Plus and Nokia 5.1 Plus run Android 8.1 Oreo and are launched under Google’s Android One project, meaning they will be upgraded to the latest version of Android sooner and will receive timely security patches for a couple of years.