Nokia 8.1 confirmed as global variant of Nokia X7 with PureDisplay & Zeiss camera lenses

HMD Global is about to unleash its most recent Android-powered Nokia X7 smartphone outside Asian continent and onto the European market under a new name, Nokia 8.1.

This isn’t an official confirmation straight from HMD itself, but because the smartphone was already revealed back in mid-October under Nokia X7 name, we know all the specifications of the handset.

Nokia 8.1 features a 6.2-inch in diagonal PureDisplay with Full HD+ and a notch at the top which houses a 20MP selfie camera. The smartphone is equipped with Qualcomm’s mid-range series chipset, the Snapdragon 710, 4 or 6 GB of RAM, 64 or 128 GB internal storage, and a 3,500 mAh battery to last the user throughout a day of usage.

In addition, there is a dual main camera at the back comprised of a 12MP sensor with f/1.8 aperture + a 13MP sensor with fixed focus and f/2.4 aperture. The camera takes advantage of Carl Zeiss’ lens technology and it comes with Optical Image Stabilization as well as Electronic Image Stabilization, which is great considering that this is a mid-range phone, not a high-end model.

Nokia 8.1 will likely run Android Oreo out of the box, but with the promise of getting an upgrade to Android 9.0 Pie in the beginning of next year (probably sometime between February – March 2019).

We are still waiting for HMD Global to make the Nokia 8.1 global model official to learn its price tag in Europe (UK). It’s starting price tag should not set you back more than 210 GBP / Euros, with the most expensive version going up to only 320 GBP / Euros.

Nokia 8.1 looks promising, but we will have to see if it really delivers when it hits the shelves in Europe.