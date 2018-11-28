Samsung SM-G975 (Galaxy S10 Plus) gets Wi-Fi certification. Specs details!

In the first quarter of 2019 Samsung Electronics is expected to unveil its Galaxy S10 smartphones lineup. Right now, the rumour has it the company will unveil three models: the standard Galaxy S10, the Galaxy S10+ (Plus) and, either a more affordable variant (which is doubtful), or a better than S10+ equipped model which should include 5G technology.

Samsung SM-G975 model has been allegedly sighted passing through Russian market certification, which judging by Samsung’s past Galaxy S model number scheme it should be the Galaxy S10 Plus model. Thus, we expect Samsung’s Galaxy S10 standard version to carry the Samsung SM-G970 model number.

The Galaxy S10 Plus is rumoured to feature a 6.4 to 6.7-inch Infinity display, deliver Samsung’s Exynos 9820 chipset or Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8150 (according to regions), up to 512GB internal storage and up to 12GB of RAM (doubtful again, but it is not the first time manufacturers try to cram the best-available hardware to impress its fans). There is also word about embedding an in-display fingerprint sensor, but right now it’s just speculation we cannot corroborate.

Samsung SM-G975 model recently showed up at AnTuTu powered by Exynos 9820 CPU, running Android 9.0 Pie and beating Huawei’s Mate 20 Pro smartphone score.

The Galaxy S10 line-up will likely debut around Mobile World Congress 2019, in Barcelona, or soon after that show ends. Samsung usually announces its flagship smartphones series between the end of February and April each year.