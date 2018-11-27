Galaxy S9 Polaris Blue might be the gift you’d want for Christmas

It isn’t official, official yet, but Samsung Germany has just confirmed that the Galaxy S9 Polaris Blue is coming in early December, just in time for Christmas holidays.

The Galaxy S9 and the Galaxy S9 Plus are currently available in five distinct colours: “Midnight Black”, “Lilac Purple“, “Coral Blue”, “Titanium Gray” and “Sunrise Gold”, but will soon add another Blue colour model, a more gradient one with lots of shades of Blue and some platinum gray at the bottom, making it more cool looking, more appealing to the naked eye.

According to Samsung Germany’s website, the Galaxy S9 Polaris Blue and S9 Plus Polaris Blue will be available in Europe early next month (December) starting at 850 Euro for the 64GB Galaxy S9, 950 Euros for the 64 S9 Plus variant in Polaris Blue colour.

The internals of bot S9 phones will remain the same as all previous models: the same Exynos 9810 CPU (Snapdragon 845 in other markets), 4GB of RAM at least 64GB internal storage (up to 256GB), a (dual on S9 Plus model) main camera with variable aperture and a battery that lasts you a day of use.