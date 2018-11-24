Pixel 3 Lite smartphone compared to Pixel 3 in new image

For a few weeks now we’ve been hearing and seeing images of an alleged Pixel 3 Lite that Google has in the works, which may or may not go on sale by the end of this year.

For now, the Pixel 3 Lite you see in the (left) hands-on image above right next to the Pixel 3 is merely a prototype. The source who has the handset shows off a slightly taller and narrower device compared to Pixel 3. Its screen measures 5.56-inches in diagonal (almost the same diagonal as P3), except the aspect ratio is 18,5:9 instead of 18:9. However, it retains the wide chin and forehead, but at least there is no notch on this one for people to laugh about.

Pixel 3 Lite is equipped with Qualcomm’s mid-range chip, the Snapdragon 670, and it has 4GB of RAM like its siblings, but only 32GB internal storage. Hopefully, Google will sell a 64GB variant too, as there is no micro SD card slot. Google isnt fond of such feature, which is why none of its previous Pixel phones came with a micro SD slot, because it needs to sell Drive storage. But you do get unlimited Photos storage.

In addition, Pixel 3 Lite packs a 2,915 mAh battery just like Pixel 3. It will likely feature the same 12MP camera sensor at the back (dont know about the OIS stabilization, but the image quality will be there), which will make the Lite version very attractive to mid-range smartphones clients, as it will sport the best camera in this market segment.

Check the photos Pixel 3 Lite main camera is capable of taking.

Google’s Pixel 3 Lite will likely run Android 9.0 Pie out of the box, and it is expected to cost around 400 – 500 USD.

So what do you think? Would this phone be enough to convince you to buy it?