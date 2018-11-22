Zenfone Max Pro M2 equipped with notched display & Snapdragon 660 CPU leaks

Asus’ Zenfone Max Pro M1 successor isn’t coming until December 11, but that didn’t stop someone to upload early a hands-on video with the Zenfone Max Pro M2 smartphone and reveal pretty much all there is to know about it including the glass back which replaces the metal found on previous model.

The sequel to Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 will feature a 6-inch IPS LCD with a notch and 19:9 aspect ratio. It has Full HD+ screen resolution and Gorilla Glass 6 on top of it for scratch protection.

ZenFone Max Pro M2 is equipped with Qualcomm’s more recent Snapdragon 660 CPU compared to the older Snapdragon 636 CPU in the M1 model, it has up to 6GB of RAM and up to 64GB internal storage.

In addition, ZenFone Max Pro M2 comes with a 5,000 mAh non-removable battery, the same main camera setup as M1: 13MP + 5MP sensors. But note that the 4 and 6 GB RAM equipped M1 models came with different setups, which might be the case with M2 this year as well. The front-facing camera has a 13MP sensor, too.

We don’t know if it will run Android Pie or Oreo, but we are betting on Oreo build for this one with ZenUI on top of it.

No word on its pricing, but since it is a mid-range device, we expect it to sell for less than 400 GBP in the UK, 450 Euros inside European Union.