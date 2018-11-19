Samsung’s foldable smartphone with Infinity Flex Display concept design sparks our imagination

At Samsung Developers Summit 2018, in the US, the South Korean tech giant somewhat showed off its Galaxy F (or is it Galaxy X) foldable smartphone with Infinity Flex Display. We say somewhat, because Samsung dimmed the lights on the stage during Denison’s presentation while the phone was allegedly held in a protective case to hide its design (see photo above — which, by the way, looked bulky, hopefully it was just the case in which it was hidden from the cameras).

Folk at Letsgodigital created a concept design (see image below) after Samsung Electronics presentation at SDS2018, and we gotta tell you all that we are loving Samsung’s foldable smartphone with Infinity Flex Display envisioned by Letsgodigital in their concept phone design.

Hopefully, by next Spring, when Samsung plans to reveal the foldable-into-a-tablet smartphone, it will be as thin and sleek-looking as Letsgodigital concept design.

The Galaxy F is rumoured to feature a front 4.6-inch display with 840 x 1.960 pixels screen resolution and a 7.3-inch AMOLED display (when the phone is unfolded like a book) with QXGA 1,536 x 2,151 pixels screen resolution.

In addition, Samsung’s foldable smartphone with Infinity Flex Display might arrive equipped with Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon or Exynos 9820 new chipset, up to 8GB of RAM and up to 512GB internal storage, will likely run Android Pie with One UI on top of it. We also expect at least a 3,300 mAh battery embedded in this foldable design.

South Korean publication Yonhap hints at a Mobile World Congress 2019 unveil alongside the Galaxy S10 phones, in Barcelona, and with commercial availability a month later, when Samsung plans to release a 5G-ready Galaxy S10 version too.

As for pricing, the rumour has it it will jump over 1,500 euros, and it might go as high as 2,000 euros if Samsung will sell a 512GB with at least 8GB of RAM. The Galaxy Note 9 with 512GB for example, it currently costs at least 1,250 euros on the old continent.