Asus UK debuts ROG Phone in Europe. Pricing and availability details

Long-awaited, Asus’ first ever smartphone released under Republic of Gamers brand, it is finally available in the UK and inside the EU.

At an eccentric press event which took place in BelowZero ice bar in London (yes, there was a lot of ice and technology involved, we even served our drinks from ice glasses), Asus debuted the ROG Phone, a mobile gaming oriented gadget that promises raw power and long lasting battery for us to enjoy the best Android games for hours and hours.

The signature design of the ROG Phone sets it apart from its competition. The logo on the back has RGB LEDs embedded in it, thus allowing it to pulsate on any notification it receives. We appreciate the way the 3x USB ports are placed in this device, allowing to clip-on a cooling fan and play while charging without the cable getting in the way!

Inside Asus ROG Phone is Qualcomm’s overclocked to 2.95GHz Snapdragon 845 mobile processor backed up by Adreno 630 GPU, 8GB of RAM and 128 or 512GB internal storage. The phone runs Android 8.1 Oreo and Asus’ custom ROG Gaming UI allowing the user to set ROG Gaming X mode when playing, so that the phone can squeeze all the juice it needs to deliver the best performance in games.