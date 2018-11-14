Galaxy S10 specs and images hint at new Infinity displays (plural)

The rumour has it that Samsung Electronics will be introducing three Galaxy S10 smartphones next year: the standard model, the Galaxy S10 Plus and a more affordable model to compete with the likes of iPone XR and Oneplus 6 / 6T. Pretty much to compete at all levels against Apple’s 2018 iPhone line-up.

All Galaxy S10 phones will receive a new Infinity display with Super AMOLED panel, display which Samsung spoke about a little in a presentation during Samsung Developers Summit 2018. It actually showed off in a slide presentation four different types of Infinity displays for 2019: the letter U shaped version dubbed Infinity-U, letter V shaped display dubbed Infinity-V, Infinity-O and the standard version dubbed new Infinity that we’re all accustom with for the last few years as seen depicted in the image below.

The budget Galaxy S10 is said to feature an Infinity-O panel covering almost the entire front of the handset, except for the selfie camera cutout. This version of te S10 will be equipped with either the Snapdragon 845 or the Snapdragon 8150 CPU, with 4 or 6 GB of RAM and 64 or 128 GB internal storage. There is a dual main camera in tow as well and a fingerprint sensor on the right-hand side (could be embedded in the Power button).

The standard and the S10 Plus Galaxy phones will likely feature one of the remaining displays (probably the new Infinity display without a notch or any cutouts. In addition, these variants will likely sport an Ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor and at least a triple camera setup at the back. It is also likely to get the brand new Exynos 9820 chipset (8nm FinFET) Samsung announced this week.

All three Samsung Galaxy S10 smartphone will run Android 9.1 Pie with Samsung’s brand new One UI unveiled at Samsung Developers Summit 2018, in the U.S.A. The user interface will bring rounded icons, Dark mode, and UI functionality to allow users to access all the functions and settings using only one hand most of the time for comfort.

The most affordable version of the S10 line-up is rumoured to cost around 650 to 750 Euros on the old continent.

source | source2