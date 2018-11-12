Black Shark super smartphone available November 16 in Europe

The start-up behind the Black Shark super smartphone announced back in April, in which Xiaomi invests, has just announced that it will be introducing the handset to the European market. Basically, all 28 European Union countries will get the smartphone starting November 16.

Black Shark super smartphone available November 16 inside EU

Recently, the second generation Black Shark Helo was announced as a refresh variant featuring an AMOLED panel instead of an LCD panel, and with up to 10GB of RAM instead of just 8GB of RAM on the first generation model.

However, the company will not bring that variant to EU, but the previous model. Europeans will have to wait for that model until next year (2019).

Black Shark first generation is still a beast of a phone according to AnTuTu’s September Top 10 most perormant devices, and features a 5.99-inch LCD Full HD+ display, it is equipped with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 845 CPU, with 6 or 8 GB of RAM and 64 or 128 GB internal storage. In addition, the smartphone comes with a dual main camera at the back with 12MP + 20MP camera sensors, a 20MP front-facing selfie snapper, a 4,000 mAh battery and runs Android Oreo.

No word on its pricing inside EU, but we know since April that the base model equipped with 6GB RAM + 64GB ROM costs 480$, which should translate into 480 – 530 Euros / GBP across the European Union.

We will know more by the end of the week when the handset becomes commercially available.