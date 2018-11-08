Fossil Sport smartwatch goes official with Snapdragon Wear 3100 & Wear OS

Most of the smartwatches released this fall were announced sporting Qualcomm’s 2018 Snapdragon Wear 2100 chipset, but Fossil seems to have acknowledged the need for a hardware refreshed and it just announced the Fossil Sport smartwatch powered by the recently announced Snapdragon Wear 3100 chip.

Fossil Sport is available in six colorways and in 41mm and 43mm sizes. It also is compatible with almost any 22mm strap. Fossil has a plethora of them here, with prices ranging from $15 to $60 (materials used: leather, stainless steel, silicone etc).

The new smartwatch from Fossil includes GPS, heart rate sensor, NFC with Google Pay for contactless payments, it is water proof meaning you can track your swimming activity just like you track your running or walking activities. It comes equipped with Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2 Low Energy and it is compatible with any Android device that runs version 4.4 or a more recent iteration (also compatible with iOs v9.3 or above devices).

Fossil claims the watch will offer over 24 hours of standard usage, even more if you are a power saving user.

The Fossil Sport smartwatch is available today online through Fossil’s own shop website, but you’ll find in retail stores around the world starting November 12 at $255.