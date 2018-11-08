Android Game Best And Most Popular Five Google Play store picks of all time

Mobile phone games represent a little over half of the downloaded apps in the Google Play store. And so, in today’s article, we are counting down the five most popular Google Play store games of all time.

Believe it or not, the most popular choices when it comes to mobile gaming is not based on the quality of the graphics of these very popular games, but are rather based on the handset most people own. And most of the users do not own top-tier smartphones hence the quite surprising top 5 of popular games.

1. Subway Surfers is the most popular game of all time in the Google Play store. The game play mechanics is very to handle and understand by almost anyone. All a player has to do is tap to jump, duck or switch the lanes in order to avoid, collect and finish each level. The graphics is simple yet endearing and full of vibrant colours and graphics effects.

2. Candy Crush Saga is the second most popular game of all time, and it is a candy match puzzle game. I mean who wouldn’t love some colorful sweets, even if they are not real. All a player has to do is switch and match candies as often as possible to pass each level.

3. Temple Run 2 is another endless running platformer just like Subway Surfer, except it has a little bit of a twist added to the story. Chased by the Evil Demon Monkeys the player has to escape with his life while sliding through obstacoles and collecting coins.

4. Based on the Despicable Me animated movie franchise, the game with the same title name is amongst the most popular Android games of all time due to the its lovely and funny yellow minions.

