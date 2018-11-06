Pixel 3 RAM management fix is coming, says Google

If you are one of the first Pixel fans to get the brand new Pixel 3 or the Pixel 3 XL smartphone, you’ve probably discovered that there are several issues in the software, including a RAM management problem which will not allow you to listen music in the background while trying to take pictures because of a setting in the RAM management that stops the music when you try that.

Google is aware and already working on a Pixel 3 RAM management fix, which the company says it will be released in the coming weeks.

We’re rolling out a software update in the coming weeks to keep background apps from being prematurely closed in certain situations,” Google in response to 9to5Google question.

Because we’re already in November, and the November security patch is already deploying to users, the Pixel 3 RAM management fix will likely arrive with the next month (December) security patch via OTA.

Did you encounter this problem on your Pixel 3 smartphone? And is this the only software issue you have on your device? Let us know in the comments below.