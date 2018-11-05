Diablo Immortal mobile game is coming soon! (Gameplay Trailer Video)

Phone games are a thing in 2018, because smartphones today have the required processing power to deliver highly-detailed graphics, and the gameplay got so much better.

During BlizzCon 2018 opening ceremony, Blizzard announced Diablo Immortal, a new game for mobile devices running Android and iOS operating system. The company even showed us a gameplay trailer video which reveals 6 character classes in action: Monk, Demon Hunter, Necromancer, Barbarian, Wizard and Crusader. And there will be even a multi-player mode.

Diablo Immortal brings new stories, new zones to explore and, of course, new dungeons to complete.

As exciting as it sounds and looks at first glance Diablo Immortal, the fans reacted in a very negative way mainly because the gameplay Blizzard showed off during BlizzCon 2018 felt like a reskin of Endless God game developed by the same NetEase company Blizzard employed to develop with them Diablo Immortal for mobile devices.

The feedback was so bad that the gameplay trailer received only 10K likes and over 155,000 dislikes on YouTube.

In an attempt to calm its fans Blizzard’s top game designer, Wyatt Cheng, said the following to IGN in an interview.

“I don’t think mobile should be a dirty word, When it came to looking at making a new Diablo game, and this opportunity to partner with NetEase to make this – the technology is there, where our mobile phones are more powerful than ever, and they’re capable of top tier gaming experiences.” said Cheng in response to IGN questions. “We’ve been working with NetEase Games from the beginning as a partnership to create everything in Diablo: Immortal. We have artists on our side, they have artists on their side, and we work together as a team, as a partnership to create everything about Diablo: Immortal. The environments, the characters, the skills, the story.”

What do you think? Does it look like a reskined game? Will you be playing it when it comes out even if it might be a clone of another game?