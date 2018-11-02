Lenovo Z5 Pro goes official as a mid-range phone with Snapdragon 710 CPU

Lenovo’s latest Lenovo Z5 Pro smartphone is just as controversial as its predecessor, the Lenovo Z5.

The new Lenovo Z5 Pro is nowhere near the ‘flagship phone’ tag. In fact, Lenovo Z5 Pro is a mid-range device powered by a 3,350mAh battery, equipped with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 710 chipset, with 6GB RAM and 64 or 128 GB internal storage.

Lenovo’s new phone does not impress although the company claims its 6.4-inch Full HD+ display (Samsung made OLED Panel) covers over 95% of the front of the device (beating Xiaomi’s Mi Mix 3, the OnePlus 6T and Huawei’s Mate 20 Pro) thanks to its slider mechanism which made the removal of the notch possible as well.

The dual camera at the back is comprised of a 16MP main sensor with f/1.8 aperture + a 24MP secondary sensor. The front-facing selfie snapper is also a dual camera comprised of a 16MP + 8MP sensors. The module also includes infra red facial scanning technology.

Lenovo Z5 Pro runs ANdorid Oreo with ZUI v10 on top of it, and Lenovo claims it is so well optimized it can offer good gaming experience to users.

Lenovo is already accepting pre-orders for the handset in China starting at $290 for the 6GB RAM + 64GB internal storage model. The phone only comes in Ceramic Black colour and will ship starting November 10.