Nubia X, a ZTE flagship phone with dual color screens, no notch and one camera

There was this thought that there is no more room for innovation in terms of smartphone design, but ZTE says otherwise with its brand new Nubia X. The Chinese company brings new vision and functionality to the smartphone industry through its Nubia series. Nubia X features two displays with 19:9 aspect ratio. The Full HD+ LCD at the front measures 6.26-inches in diagonal, the one at the back which is a HD+ OLED measures 5.1 inches.

Why two displays? Well, ZTE figured out a way to get rid of the notch and the front facing camera by introducing a secondary colour display at the back of the device which allows users to take selfies with the main camera instead of adding a slider mechanism for the front camera, thus there is no need for a front-facing camera and it allowed ZTE to embed a display that covers over 93% of Nubia X’s front.

ZTE’s Nubia X looks stunning, sleek and thin considering that it has two displays (non suffering from notch-ache) and two fingerprint sensors placed on both its edges, it has almost non-existent bezels with two Gorilla Glass panels sandwiched together and an overall futuristic look that we’d love to see from more smartphone makers in the next 6 months.

Inside Nubia X is Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 845 chipset that runs things backed up by 6 or 8GB of RAM, 64 and up to 256 GB of internal storage, it is equipped with a 3,800 mAh battery to last you a day or more, and a dual main camera comprised of 16MP + 24 MP sensors with f/1.8 and f/1.7 aperture. The camera comes with A.I. intelligent scene recognition 240 fps slow-mo videos shooting, autofocus, PDAF and more.

ZTE Nubia X runs Android Oreo out of the box with Nubia UI v6 on top of it.