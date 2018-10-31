Soccer Manager 2018 might be the mobile football simulator you are looking for

There are never enough football manager simulators out there, because each and every one of these phone games lack some features we want.

Well, this past week we came across Soccer Manager 2018 in the Google Play store, a football manager simulator for mobile devices developed by Soccer Manager Ltd that we find really interesting.

The gameplay is similar to all previous games in the genre and features over 800 football clubs from 35 countries around the globe including. The develpoers describe their game as “the most diverse free to play football management simulator in the world.” We’d say the game is not bad at all if you are into football club management games, the graphics are as you’d expect from the genre and the functionality and responsiveness of the UI is quite good. Even though there are still small issues to fix Soccer Manager 2018 is a great way to pass the time during breaks, train travels or while at home (in bed).

Soccer Manager 2018 features:

reactive Match Environment: Monitor your team’s performance during live games. React with different tactics and strategies and watch your team adapt to your decisions in real time.

build your team on and off the pitch: Scout new star players, coach your players to become the best and nurture the talent of the future with the new and improved facilities.

in-Depth Training System: You can now take control of your team’s training, selecting attributes you want your players to improve and enhance their overall performance on the pitch.

construct the ultimate Stadium: Build a world class platform for your stars to shine and for the fans to roar your team to glory!

play your saved games across all your devices.

Soccer Manager 2018 is a free to download game but it includes in-app purchases. You can download the game at Google Play store following this link.