Lenovo Z5 Pro caught in live images ahead of its debut

Tomorrow, November 1, Lenovo will be announcing the Lenovo Z5 Pro flagship smartphone (sequel to Lenovo Z5) which will sport a slider mechanism, probably an in-display fingerprint sensor and curved edge-to-edge display without a notch.

Folk at GSMArena got their hands on a few live shots of what it probably is Lenovo’s Z5 Pro smartphone. These leaked images confirm the slider mechanism and a few other things including the user interface — ZUI 10.

Lenovo Z5 Pro will arrive with an OLED panel which might feature an in-display fingerprint as there is no physical finger print sensor at the back of the phone, unless it is embedded in the Power button (on the side). But it is more likely to come with an in-display biometric sensor like Mate 20 Pro and Oneplus 6T.

Inside Lenovo Z5 Pro we expect Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 845 chipset since it is a flagship device, at least 6GB of RAM and 128GB internal storage. The phone is also likely to run Android 9.0 Pie out of the box.

We will know more tomorrow after Lenovo’s press event.