OnePlus 6T now official. Price tag and specs sheet!

At a press event earlier today in New York, OnePlus unveiled its latest flagship killer Oneplus 6T, which is a refresh of the Oneplus 6 that was released back in May this year.

At first glance the only difference in design between the two Oneplus phones is the water drop like notch and the lack of a fingerprint sensor at the back because it’s now embedded in the 6.41-inch Full Optic AMOLED display. Speaking of, the display is covered and protected by Corning’s newest Gorilla Glass 6, it comes with 19,5:9 aspect ratio, 600 nits brightness, 402 ppi and Full HD+ screen resolution (1,080 x 2,280 pixels).

Inside the 6T we find the same and very fast Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 CPU, 6 or 8 GB of RAM with 128 or 256 GB internal storage. The new version also improves in performance (it loads games up to 20% faster), and in the battery department thanks to its 3,700 mAh battery with DashCharge technology (fast charging; 5W brick) combined with Google’s Android 9.0 Pie which is optimized for performance and eficiency (energy consumption).

In addition, the Oneplus 6T comes with more Camera features using the same dual camera sensor setup (16MP + 20MP sensors with f/1.7 aperture, OIS and EIS). The main dual camera comes with what Oneplus calls Nightscape, a way to take better low-light pictures. The front-facing camera comes with Face Unlock recognition software and Studio Lighting feature for better portraits.

The Oneplus 6T is now available in the US in Midnight Black or Mirror Black, and it will be available to purchase in Europe (UK included) starting November 6 for 500 GBP / 550 Euros (6GB RAM + 128GB ROM); 580 Euros for the 8GB RAM + 128GB ROM model; 630 Euros for the 8GB RAM + 256GB ROM variant.