Asus ZenFone 6 series prototypes pop-up in live images?

Most likely Asus will not be announcing new ZenFone 6 smartphones sooner than next spring (early March or later), however, details about the new series and alleged live images just leaked online.

Sequel to ZenFone 5 phones a few alleged Asus ZenFone 6 series prototypes are shown off sporting a water drop-like notch in the middle, one slightly moved to the right-hand side, and no notch at all but a camera embedded in top left corner of the OLED panel. The same images show four prototypes in Midnight Blue and White colours, some with dual cameras on the back and one with a triple camera. The fingerprint sensors is still on the back of these alleged ZenFone 6 prototypes, and some still retain the 3.5mm headphones jack while others do not.

Of course, Asus is currently (probably) under heavy testing with its ZenFone 6 series, which might explain these images (if they are real, Slashleaks says they are 100% legit), however, it is doubtful that we will see ZenFone series phones with a water drop notch slightly pushed to the right. The design is not great. What do you think, is it possible for Asus to make and release such a smartphone?