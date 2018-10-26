Oneplus 6T hardware specifications and new live images surface

On Monday, October 29, Oneplus will be annoucing the up and coming flagship killer Oneplus 6T. The launch date has been brought forward one day because Apple decided to announce new devices in October 30, at the same hour and place (New York) as OnePlus’ already scheduled press event. The rescheduling was made so that the phone’s launch wont be overshadowed by Apple’s presence. In a blog post, Pete Lau, Oneplus’ CEO said that they will cover travel change costs for fans who planned to attend the original date of the event.

Oneplus 6T hardware specifications

In the meantime Oneplus 6T hardware specifications have leaked online along with several live images and its price tag.

Oneplus 6T will sport the same familiar design as Oneplus 6, with minor changes in the screen department and the back of the phone. The fingerprint sensor at the back is now integrated in-display in Oneplus 6T and the screen measures 6.4-inches. Because the notch is very narrow (includes only the front-facing camera) the screen resolution also changes to 1,080 x 2,340 pixels from 1,080 x 2,280 px on the Oneplus 6, and the aspect ratio is 19,5:9. Measuring 157mm x 74mm x 8.2mm thickness, OnePlus 6T is protected by two sheets of Corning Gorilla Glass 6.