Xiaomi announces Mi Mix 3, with full screen no notch AMOLED display

The other day Xiaomi’s funded start-up introduced the Black Shark Helo (gaming smartphone), and this morning in China, Xiaomi has released a powerhouse phone and the successor of the Mi Mix 2 from last year, with almost full-front screen thanks to a magnetic slider (permanent magnets system) which allows Xiaomi to hide the dual front-facing camera behind the screen. It is not a revolutionary sliding system, but it gets rid of that hideous notch we’ve seen on the Pixel 3 XL and gives us more screen to enjoy.

Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 feature a 6.4-inch AMOLED display with Full HD+ screen resolution (over 93% screen-to-body ratio) and 600 nits brightness. Inside the Mi Mix 3 is Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 845 CPU, 6 and up to 10 GB of RAM, and 128 or 256 GB internal storage (no micro SD card slot).

In addition, the magnetic sliding part houses a dual front-facing camera comprised of 24MP + 2MP sensors, and the main dual camera at the back: 12MP main sensor with f/1.8 aperture + 12MP telephoto sensor with f/2.4 aperture and optical zoom. For camera samples both in day light and low light, head over to Miui.com

Mi Mix 3 is missing a 3.5mm headphones jack, but you get USB-C port instead, a 10W wireless charger and a protective film for the screen inside the box.