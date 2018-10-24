Black Shark Helo announced by Xiaomi with AMOLED screen & up to 10GB RAM

Xiaomi has revealed its next generation gaming smartphone, the Black Shark Helo, which is one of the first phones on the planet equipped with 10GB of RAM.

Gaming oriented Black Shark Helo smartphone feature a 6-inch display with 60Hz refresh rate (not even close to what Asus Rog Phone offers), HDR10 content compatible and Full HD+ screen resolution. The multimedia / gaming experience is even better thanks to its dual front-firing stereo speakers and a Gaming Mode triggered by a push of a dedicated physical button.

Black Shark Helo comes in three variants: with 6GB or 8GB of RAM and 128GB internal storage and with 10GB of RAM + 256GB internal storage. In addition, the new Black Shark phone packs a 4,000 mAh battery with Quick Charge v3.0 technology for faster charging, no headphones jack although it is a gaming phone which is weird (but you do get a USB-C to 3.5mm adapter/dongle in the box), and it runs MIUI 10 custom ROM, probably based on Android 8.1 Oreo.

The new Xiaomi gaming phone comes with RGB LEDs to light up the logo and some portion of its left and right side. Black Shark Helo comes with a dual main camera at the back: 12MP with f/1.75 aperture + 20MP, while the front-facing camera comes with a 20MP sensor with f/2.2 aperture.

As for its gaming experience, the phone comes with Gamer Studio app which allows pre-setting multiple profiles for each game you are playing and the ability to share them through Shark Code. The phone comes with what Xiaomi calls “vapor cooling system” to keep the phones temperature at an optimal level for gaming.

Pricing and availability

Xiaomi will begin selling the Black Shark Helo on November 10, in China, for about $460 (6GB model); $500 for the 8GB model. No word on pricing and availability for the 10GB model yet.