HTC Exodus 1, the worlds first phone-wallet for cryptocurrency

As it was expected for months now, HTC has finally took the wraps off of the worlds first blockchain smartphone — HTC Exodus 1. The phone runs Android OS and a micro OS where the owner of the device will be able to safely store his cryptocurrency (virtual money).

HTC Exodus 1, the worlds first cryptocurrency secure wallet-phone

The smartphone part is on par with all the latest flagship smartphones: it features a 6-inch QuadHD+ screen, it is equipped with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 845 CPU, 6GB of RAM, 16MP camera at the back with 4K video shooting capability and an 8MP selfie snapper at the front.

The cryptocurrency part acts as a separate OS, a portable hardware wallet if you like inside HTC Exodus 1. Dubbed Zion, the technology used to safe store Bitcoin, Ethereum and other virtual coins was developed in partnership with Softbank’s Arm Holdings.

HTC Exodus 1 is now available on pre-order from HTC’s dedicated website, but you cant buy it unless you have crypto coins. The HTC Exodus 1 costs 0.15 Bitcoin or 4.78 Ethereum coin, which translates in aproximately $950. HTC says that it will start shipping the handset as of December 2018.