Five things Huawei Mate 20 Pro does better than Apple iPhone Xs

Last week Huawei invited us at their Mate 20 press conference in London, where the company introduced four new smartphones: the standard Mate 20 with a tiny notch, the Mate 20 Pro which is a beast of a phone, the Mate 20 RS (Porsche Design) a luxurious variant, and the Mate 20 X ment for gamers which is better than Nintendo’s Switch, according to Huawei.

Huawei’s Mate 20 phones offer five things that Apple’s iPhone Xs fail to offer to its customers, and we are breaking them down in this article.

Five things Huawei Mate 20 Pro does it better than Apple iPhone Xs

1. We’ll start with the notch as it is the first thing that jumps in front of your eyes on any smartphone. Huawei’s notch is considerably thinner and narrower, but delivers pretty much the same functionality as the notch on Apple’s iPhone Xs. Not only that, but it also allows the user to hide the notch while watching videos on the Mate 20 phones. And it hides the notch so well. While hidden the forehead is not thick/wide as we’ve seen on other devices. In fact, the forehead is almost the perfect size (with included advanced technology in it) and other manufacturers should take notes here.

2. The second thing Huawei does better than Apple in its Mate 20 series phones is the wall adapter, the brick charger included in the box with the phone itself. Apple offers a standard brick without fast charging, while Huawei delivers a SuperCharge 40W fast charger capable of recharging up to 70% via USB-C the 4,200mAh battery in only 30 minutes.

3. While both the Apple iPhone Xs and Huawei’s Mate 20 offer wireless charging, the Mate 20 Pro comes with an extra and very cool feature. The phone can act as a Qi wireless charger for compatible smartphones, meaning you’ll be able to recharge any compatible gadget’s battery via wireless transfer from the Mate 20 Pro’s battery energy. Yes, the Mate 20 acts like a wireless Power bank. So cool!

4. The triple Camera setup in the Mate 20 Pro is impressive to say the least, it is able to take very good shots in low-light, a lot better than Apple’s iPhone Xs. And it includes an ultra-wide angle sensor compared to Huawei P20 Pro triple camera.

5. Mate 20 Pro is the first Huawei smartphone to integrate Huawei’s Kirin 980 chipset (7nm build process). In fact, it is the most powerful Android smartphone right now because of the new chip. Kirin 980 includes dual Neural Processing Units, and it is the first chip to adopt ARM’s Cortex-A76 cores, thus offering up to 75% increase in performance and up to 58% improved power consumption.

There are a lot of other features and functions inside the Mate 20 smartphones, which we will let you discover while using the phones on a daily basis.

Huawei is already accepting pre-orders for Mate 20 and Mate 20 Pro in the UK and across the European continent as of October 16. The Mate 20 and Mate 20 Pro are available in various colours starting at 800 Euro for the Mate 20 with 4GB of RAM; 850 Euro the 6GB RAM model (both variants come with 128GB internal storage), and 1,050 Euros for the 6GB RAM + 128GB ROM only variant (no 8GB model).