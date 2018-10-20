Pixel 3 glass back scratches easily, says famous YouTuber

On the same day Google announced the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL smartphones in a press event in New York, the company also started accepting pre-orders for them, thus the first reviews are out. And the news is not great especially when talking about their design build.

Pixel 3 glass back scratches easily according to Marques Brownlee

Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL seem to have build quality issues, at least that’s what Marques Brownlee says in his video review of the Pixel 3 XL.

Not only that the forehead / the chin on the Pixel 3 is pretty wide, and the notch on the Pixel 3 XL is horrible design-wise, the glass back of these smartphones are prone to scratches hints MKBHD.

Google opted to remove the metal plate on the back of its Pixel smartphones in favour of a matte glass finish (for wireless charging, IP68 water-resistant coating), a soft touch texture achievable through the frosting of the glass, which also makes the glass much more prone to scratches.

MKBHD complains in his video review that during his testing period with the Pixel 3 XL, his unit scratched easily while “placing it between two batteries“.

The entire video review below.

Shortly after MKBHD’s video and others complaining online about this problem, Youtuber Erica Griffin demonstrated something else in her own video. That these “scratches” might be only residue (in the tiny scratches created during the frosting process to make the glass sport a matte look) from the objects that scrubbed the glass surface.

