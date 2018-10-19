Top 10 best performance Android smartphones in September, according to AnTuTu

As in all previous months AnTuTu (the number one benchmark website for mobile devices) has released its Top 10 Best Performance Android Smartphones for September 2018, and it is still looking very good for Chinese smartphone makers which pretty much dominate the top 10, that if it wasn’t for Asus’ ROG Phone that’s sitting in the number #1 spot right now.

The second position is taken by Xiaomi’s Black Shark which was the leader last month (August 2018), followed up closely by OnePlus 6 in the third position.

The top continues with vivo Nex S, Xiaomi Mi 8, Oppo Find X, Samsung Galaxy Note 9, Asus ZenFone 5z, Mi Mix 2S and last but not least Xiaomi’s affordable Poco F1. As you can see, the top 10 is mostly dominated by smartphones equipped with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 845 chipset. But things could change next month, as Huawei just announced its Mate 20, Mate 20 Pro, Mate 20 RS (Porsche Design), Mate 20 X smartphones.

AnTutu’s Statistical rules: