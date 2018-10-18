Lenovo announces S5 Pro, K5 Pro and K5s smartphones

At a press event earlier today in China, Lenovo introduced three new smartphones: the Lenovo S5 Pro, Lenovo K5 Pro (which is an updated version of the Lenovo K5), and the affordable Lenovo K5s.

Lenovo S5 Pro

The S5 Pro comes with an Aluminium unibody slim (7.7mm) design and it weighs 170 grams. Although a budget-friendly model Lenovo S5 Pro has thin bezels and even if there is a notch it delivers a 6.26-inch LCD display with Full HD+ screen resolution and 18,7:9 aspect ratio.

Inside S5 Pro is the Snapdragon 636 CPU coupled by 6 GB of RAM, 64 or 128 GB internal storage, and a 3,500 mAh battery which supports 18W fast charging technology.

In addition, Lenovo S5 Pro delivers a dual main camera comprised of 20MP sensor with f/1.8 aperture + 12MP sensor with f/2.6 aperture, 2x optical zoom, HDR and more. The main camera is capable of shooting 4K videos at 30 frames per second. The front facing inside the notch is also a dual camera: 20MP + 8MP sensors both with f/2.2. aperture. This camera also comes with Face Unlock feature.

Lenovo S5 Pro also comes with 2 x stereo speakers, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, USB-C, 3.5mm headphones jack, a fingerprint sensor, and runs Android 8.1 Oreo and ZUI v5.0 on top of it.

Lenovo K5 Pro

The updated variant of the K5 Lenovo announced over the summer feature a 5.99-inch display with Full HD+ screen resolution as well, but only 18:9 aspect ratio because there is no notch on Lenovo K5 Pro. Inside is the same Snapdragon 636 chipset just like in the S5 Pro, 6GB RAM and 64 and 128 GB internal storage.

Lenovo K5 Pro packs the same dual camera setup at the back and the front comprised of 16MP + 5MP sensors with f/2.0 aperture. It comes with a fingerprint sensor at the back, a 4,050mAh battery inside which supports the same 18W fast charging, runs Android 8.1 Oreo and it has ZUI v5.0 on top of it.

Lenovo K5s

The most affordable of the three, Lenovo K5s feature a 5.7-inch IPS LCD display with HD+ screen resolution and 18:9 aspect ratio. No notch on this one either. Inside the phone is MediaTek’s Helio P22 chipset, 4GB of RAM, 32GB internal storage and a 3,000 mAh battery with 10W fast charging. The K5s also runs Android 8.1 Oreo and has ZUI v5.0 on top of the system.

Lenovo S5 Pro, K5 Pro and K5s pricing

Lenovo will begin selling the S5 Pro on October 23 starting at $190 in Ice Blue, Pure Gold, and Black.

Lenovo K5s will also go on sale on October 23 starting at $115 in Black and/or Blue colours.

Lenovo K5 Pro will be available for sale on Octobe 25 starting at $145 in Black and/or Gold colours.