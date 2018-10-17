Nokia X7 announced with Puredisplay & Zeiss lenses

HMD Global unveiled a new budget smartphone, the Nokia X7. The phone is made of glass with an 6000 Series anodized Aluminium frame.

Nokia X7 announced with Puredisplay

Nokia X7 feature a 6.2″ PureDisplay with Full HD+ screen resolution, 500 nits brightness and DCI-P3 support. It is also capable of converting SDR to HDR video like Nokia 7.1 smartphone.

Inside Nokia X7 we find Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 710 chipset, 4GB or 6GB of RAM, 64 or 128GB internal storage and a hybrid dual SIM / micro SD tray. The phone packs a 3,500mAh battery with fast charging technology through a USB-C 18W charger capable of recharging up to 50% in 30 minutes. X7 also retains the headphone jack, it comes with a dual main camera at the back (Carl Zeiss lenses) comprised of 12MP sensor with f/1.8 aperture, Optical and Electronic Image Stabilisation + 13MP sensor with f/2.4 aperture and fixed focus. At the front there is a 20MP sensor embedded in the notch. The Cameras are backed up by A.I. deeply integrated within Nokia’s Camera app.

HMD’s Nokia X7 runs Android 8.1 Oreo out of the box, but it will receive Android 9.0 Pie as a software update afterwards.

Nokia X7 pricing starts at 210 Euros and goes up to 315 Euros for the best equipped model.