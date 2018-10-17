Montblanc Summit 2 smartwatch announced with new Snapdragon Wear 3100 chip

Fashion brands are taking over the smartwatch industry, and Montblanc is one of them. The company has just released Montblanc Summit 2, the first smartwatch powered by Qualcomm’s 2018 Snapdragon Wear 3100 chipset.

Summit 2 watch comes in stainless steel 42mm variant only (black carbon and titanium mix of colours), it offers up to eleven interchangeable straps and bands (Milanese steel, silicon, nylon and calfskin), it runs Google’s Wear OS platform (former Android Wear), comes with better battery life, and luxurious design. Speaking of battery, Montblanc says it will last you through the whole day with everything activated: messages and calls notifications, social media and calendar events synchronization, news, Google Assistant and Always-on display mode too. Without these active the battery should last 3 to 5 days. The Watch also comes with GPS, a heart rate sensor integrated and it is water-resistant. Yes, you can swim with it according to Montblanc.

Because it runs Wear OS, Montblanc gives the person who wears it access to up to 1.000 watch faces, but for a very steep price.

Montblanc Summit 2 will set you back $1.000, if you want access to all of the features and new hardware the smartwatch has to offer. And it is quite the looker too.