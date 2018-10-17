Huawei announces Watch GT Classic and Sport smartwatches

Huawei is back with another smartwatch, but this time around it runs its own platform instead of Google’s Wear OS.

At a press event in London, where Huawei introduced the premium Mate 20 smartphone series, the Chinese OEM also announced a smartwach and a fitness tracker.

Huawei announces Watch GT

Huawei Watch GT’s housing is made of Stainless Steel (316L grade), it features a circular 1.4-inch AMOLED touch display with 454 x 454 pixels screen resolution. Both, the Watch GT Classic and the Watch GT Sport are water-resistant (5ATM), come with a heart rate sensor with 6 LEDs and TrueSeen v3.0 technology to display more accurately the number of heart beats per minute. The watches also include GPS, an altmeter, steps count and it can also monitor your sleep through Huawei’s Health Assistant application.

The Classic Watch GT comes with a brown leather strap, the sport version with a black silicon band.