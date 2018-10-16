Xiaomi confirms Mi Mix 3 launch date

Xiaomi was suppoed to announce a new Mi Mix series device by mid-October, and it got delayed 10 days.

The Chinese OEM has just confirmed on Weibo social network, in China, that its Mi Mix 3 smartphone will debut in October 25, in Asia. The all-new Mi Mix 3 device will allegedly feature an almost 100% screen-to-body ratio and it will sport a Oppo Find X style sliding mechanism.

In addition, the Mi Mix 3 is expected to arrive with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 845 CPU, with 6 and up to 8 GB of RAM, a main camera with A.I. software technology for it, and a dedicated physical button to trigger Xiaomi’s Xiao A.I. (virtual assistant) like Samsung has in its premium Galaxy phones a buton to run Bixby.

At this point the hardware specs details are scarce, but we will learn everything on October 25, when Xiaomi will be announcing the handset, unless they will leak online before the event, as they always seem to leak out.