Huawei announces Mate 20 phones with impressive Kirin 980 chip & Leica cameras

At a press event held today in ExCel Centre, in London, Huawei took the wraps off of its brand new Mate 20 premium smartphone series, and we were there to spend some quality hands-on time to show you the all new Mate 20, Mate 20 Pro, Mate 20 X, Mate 20 Porsche RS. Yes, the Chinese company announced four impressive handsets, a brand new smartwatch — the Huawei Watch GT and Band 3 fitness tracker.

Huawei announces Mate 20 smartphones line-up

Huawei Mate 20 Pro

Surprisingly, the Mate 20 Pro is the smaller model this year featureing a 6.3-inch OLED display with 1,400p screen resolution, a notch in which Huawei integrated a 24MP selfies snapper with f/2.0 aperture and 3D facial recognition technology alonside the multiple sensors.

Mate 20 Pro main triple camera at the back is awesome and comprised of the main 40MP wide-angle sensor (equivalent to 27mm lens); 20MP ultra-wide angle sensor with f/2.2 aperture (16mm lens) and an 8MP sensor with 3x tele photo lens and f/2.2 aperture. The triple camera is capable of taking macros by focusing from 2.5cm / 1in distance. It also takes advantage of the 2 x Neural Processing Units through A.I. to take very clear and bright images even in low light conditions.