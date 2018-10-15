Palm phone announced as an Android-powered companion to smartphones

Palm is back in the smartphone market. Well, sort of, because Palm phone is not 100% a smartphone, it looks like one but it is more compact and it requires synchronization with an Android smartphone to be able to take or receive calls, texts, and other notifications. And no, you cant really play Android games, forget being able to play phone games on this tiny gadget.

Palm phone feature a 3.3-inch HD Touch display covered by a sheet of Gorilla Glass 3, it is equipped with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 435 octa-core CPU, with 3GB of RAM and 32GB internal storage.

Additionally, Palm phone has a 800mAh battery inside to last you all day with Life Mode activated (a software feature which will keep all your notifications silent as long as the screen is off, you are not already in a phone call, stream music or have the GPS active). Palm’s new gadget runs Android 8.1 Oreo and has access to Google’s Play store and you can also activate the Google Assistant by pressing twice on the physical button on the right hand side. Palm’s gadget also comes with Fleksy keyboard pre-installed, so you’ll be able to use gestures to type fast or just voice dictate into text.

Palm phone will be available exclusively starting November via Verizon carrier in the US, at $350. No details regarding availability in other markets for now.