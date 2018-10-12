Top 5 new phone games for Android fans

The weekend is upon us, and if you haven’t made any plans yet or just plan to stay inside and chill, why not take a look at our Top 5 new phone games we are proposing, that if you are an Android user and a fan of the mobile operating system.

These are the top 5 new phone games our editors picked for this week, and some are them are amazingly fun to play.

Enjoy!

Top 5 New Phone Games

1. Sneak Ops

Developed by Noodlecake Studios Sneak Ops caught our eye because of its strategic gameplay. It is a 8-bit graphics quest game (sort of), because you have to sneak by or defeat the enemies which you encounter while going stealth mode through each level.

The main goal is to not get caught sneaking into the high-tech equipped military base. To reach it, you can knock out the guards or just avoid them and the security cameras that are monitoring the base. Note that everyday the map changes to a new location, new traps and more.

2. Maze – Shadow of Light

Maze is a brand new role-playing game filled with action. The game offers dynamic game play and controls with a unique system feature called Tag Action, which enables players to swap between heroes and guardians to activate combo moves in order to take down enemies. Mazer Shadow of Light delivers 50 levels through which you’ll have to find the blessed relics, upgrade your equipment and kill the evil Diabolus to save Tera. There is also a 2 vs 2 battle in real-time mode in an arena.

Download

3. CaveFall

Cavefall is the next pick in our Top 5 new phone games for this week, and it is a Tap to jump for fun kind of game with 8-bit style graphics, like Flappy Bird except the action is on the vertical instead of tapping to jump and stay in the air horizontally. Avoid the deadly traps in your path, collect the glowing orb to unlock new powers and kill as many enemies as possible to get the highest score.

Download

4. 3D MMO Villagers & Heroes

As the name of the game suggests it already Villagers and Heroes is an MMO game developing in an expansive 3D world filled with epic characters (dragons, wizards, beasts). You can join the servers with other hundreds of thousands of other players from all over the world in epic battles and quests in solo or party with friends in raids. You can forge your own weapons and armour or loot it along the way, level up your talents to unleash Ultimates (super powerful abilities). 3D MMO Villagers & Heroes is one epic journey into the world of MMO through your Android device. If you are a fan of the genre, you’ll definitely love this one!

Download

5. Bruce Lee Dragon Run