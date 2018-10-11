RAZER Phone 2 goes official wit same overall design, refreshed hardware specs

As expected RAZER has officially announced the second generation RAZER Phone with an updated but still very familiar design and refreshed hardware specifications to align to 2018 trend.

The RAZER Phone 2 comes with a glass back this time around bringing wireless charging and waterproof coating (IP67 certified) and a Chroma RGB illuminated logo on the back. You can customize the colour of the LED, you can even set it to notify you in a different colour (blue for Facebook, red for Gmail notifications and so on).

RAZER Phone 2 feature a 5.7-inch IGZO LCD UltraMotion display with 120Hz refresh rate, up to 50% more brightness and 16:9 aspect ratio because RAZER considers this aspect optimal for gaming. Inside RAZER Phone 2 is Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 845 CPU, 8GB of RAM and 64GB internal storage expandable via a micro SD card slot. The phone comes with improved (100dB) dual front-firing stereo speakers, a 4,000 mAh battery with fast and wireless charging (RAZER sells a wireless stand/charger Chroma compatible as well).

At the back the main camera is now positioned in the center and updated with 2 x 12MP sensors with Optical Image Stabilization and f/1.75 aperture, 2 x zoom and f/2.6 aperture on the secondary sensor. The camera is capable of shooting 4K videos @60 frames per second, 1080p slow-motion videos @120 frames per second.

RAZER Phone is now avaiable to pre-order online at RAZER’s shop starting at 850 Euro (ships October 22). There is also a Satin finish variant which sets you back 950 euro.