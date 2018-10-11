Galaxy A9 2018 is Samsung’s quad camera smartphone with colorful premium design

Samsung Electronics may not have been the first to introduce two or even three sensors in a smartphone camera, but they are pioneering quad camera smartphones with the introduction of the Galaxy A9 2018.

In a press event in Malaysia, Samsung took the wraps off of two new Galaxy phones, namely the Galaxy A9 2018 and the Galaxy A7 2018. The latter comes with a triple main camera at the back, while the A9 is officially Samsung and world’s first phone with a quad camera setup.

“As a global leader in smartphone innovation, we understand the demand for meaningful innovation in a fast-paced world driven by visual communication, Building on our legacy in smartphone camera development we’re introducing next-generation technology across our entire Galaxy portfolio to give more consumers the opportunity to experience cutting-edge innovation. We’re excited to deliver on this promise and debut world leading smartphone camera technology with the Galaxy A9,” said DJ Koh, President and CEO of IT & Mobile Communications Division at Samsung Electronics.

Hardware specifications

Made of glass panels and sporting a metal frame all around the edges, the 7.8 mm thin and weighing it at 183 grams Galaxy A9 2018 feature a 6.3-inch Super AMOLED display with Full HD (1,080 x 2,220 px) screen resolution.

In addition, the A9 of 2018 packs an octa-core CPU with 6 or 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB internal storage (memory expandable via an micro SD card slot for up to 512GB). The phone is equipped with a 3,800 mAh capacity battery, it has Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, USB-C, NFC and 4G LTE (category 9) connectivity, and it runs Android v8.0 Oreo.

Cameras

Camera-wise, the Galaxy A9 offers a quad main camera comprised of four sensors: the main 24MP with autofocus and f/1.7 aperture; 10MP telephoto with 2x otpical zoom and f/2.4 aperture, an 8MP sensor with ultra-wide angle and f/2.4 aperture and last but not least a 5MP sensor with f/2.2 for depth of field. The front facing selfie snapper is equipped with a 24MP sensor with f/2.0 aperture.

Price and availability

The phone will be available as of early November in Caviar Black, Lemonade Blue and Bubblegum Pink (women’s favourite mixture of colours). Samsung has yet to reveal its price tag.

Galaxy A7 2018

Samsung Galaxy A7 2018 is the slightly smaller of the two featuring a 6-inch Super AMOLED display with Full HD+ screen resolution, a triple camera setup this time comprised of a 24MP main sensor with f/1.7 aperture and autofocus, 8MP ultra-wide (120 degree) angle sensor with f/2.4 aperture and a 5MP sensor with f/2.2 aperture for depth of field. No tele photo lens here, but there is a 24MP selfie snapper at the front with f/2.0 aperture.

Additionally, the Galaxy A7 2018 comes in 4 GB RAM with 64 or 128 GB internal storage or with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB ROM, there is a 3,300 mAh battery inside and it also runs Android Oreo.

Both phones sport a fingerprint sensor at the back, feature NFC, Bluetooth 5.0, USB-C and Wi-Fi 802.11ac.

No details on A7’s availability or pricing either.