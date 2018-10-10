Galaxy A9 Pro leaked images confirm quad sensors in the main camera

In a press event scheduled for tomorrow, October 11, Samsung Electronics will be unveiling its first ever Android-powered Galaxy smartphone equipped with a main camera comprised of four sensors.

Galaxy A9 Pro or whatever its final market name will be feature 6.3-inch Infinity display (Super AMOLED panel) with 18,5:9 aspect ratio and Full HD+ (1,080 x 2,220 pixels) screen resolution. In addition, Samsung’s quad camera equipped smartphone is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 660 CPU backed up by 6GB of RAM and 128GB internal storage (micro SD card slot included).

Galaxy A9 Pro main camera includes from top to bottom: an 8MP ultra-wide angle sensor with f/2.4 aperture and 120-degree field of view, next there’s a 10MP tele photo lens with 2x optical zoom and f/2.4 aperture, followed right under it by a 24MP sensor with f/1.7 aperture, while the last and the fourth sensor is a 5MP sensor for depth of field with f/2.2 aperture. Right below this mind-blowing main camera is the LED Flash.

At the front Samsung equipped the Galaxy A9 Pro with a 24MP selfie snapper, no details on its aperture, but we believe it will be capable of wide-angle selfies and Bokeh Portret effect. The camera is also capable of facial recognition to unlock the phone with ease.

The up and coming Galaxy A9 smartphone in the A series comes with Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n dual-band, Bluetooth 4.2 LE connectivity, Dolby Atmos support, a fingerprint sensor at the back and a 3,720 mAh in capacity battery.

Samsung’s rumoured Galaxy A9 Pro will launch tomorrow with Samsung Pay meaning it is NFC enabled as well and it runs Android v9.0 Pie with TouchWiz UX on top of it.