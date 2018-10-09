Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL goes official in New York

In a press event earlier today in New York, Google introduced its next-generation Pixel smartphones, the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL powered by Android Pie version, and there isnt much left for the company to unveil after so many leaks.

Google Pixel 3

The Pixel 3 is the slightly smaller model of the two featuring a 5.5-inch OLED display protected by a a sheet of Gorilla Glass 5. The display has an 18:9 aspect ratio, there is no notch here, but the forehead and the chin are not as slim as we want, and the panel comes with Full HD+ (1,080 x 2,160 px) screen resolution. Inside is Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 845 CPU backed up by Adreno 630 GPU, 4 GB of RAM (we know!) and 64 or 128 GB internal storage (no micro SD card slot, again, we know!). Google wants us to purchase cloud storage instead. Pixel 3 (like Pixel 3 XL) come with Pixel Visual Core and Google’s Titan M chip to keep everything secure.

Pixel 3 is equipped with a 2.915 mAh (slightly larger compared to Pixel 2‘s battery from last year), it has Bluetooth 5.0, front-firing stereo speakers and runs Android 9.0 Pie as expected.

Google Pixel 3 XL

The larger Pixel 3 XL variant is equipped with a similar OLED display which measures 6.3-inch in diagonal, it has an 18,5:9 aspect ratio with an ugly notch and Full HD+ (1,440 x 2,960 px) screen resolution.

Inside is the same CPU, GPU, RAM and ROM like in the Pixel 3, except it has a larger battery: 3,430 mAh capacity which is surprisingly smaller than the one in the Pixel 2 XL, but at least you get fast charging and wireless charging through Qi standard.

Both Pixel 3’s glass coating is water-resistant (IP68 certified), pack dual front-facing speakers up to 40% louder than previous speakers on the Pixel 2 phones.

Camera

The camera on the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL is the same. It is equipped with a singular 12.2MP sensor with f/1.8 aperture, optical image stabilization and some software camera features including Top Shot and improved HDR+ for 2018.

At the front there is a dual camera on both Pixel 3 phones comprised of 2 x 8MP sensors (first one with f/2.2 aperture, the secondary with 97 degree wide-angle and f/1.8 aperture).

Pixel 3 si Pixel 3 XL price tag

Google is already accepting pre-orders and will begin shipping the Pixel 3L smartphones on October 19 in the US, November 2 in Europe in Just Black, Clear White and the brand new ‘Not Pink’ colour.

The Pixel 3 will set you back 860 Euros / 740 GBP in 64GB variant, 960 Euro the 128GB model. The Pixel 3 XL starts at 960 Euro / 870 GBP and goes up to 1,060 Euros with 128GB internal storage. Pretty pricy considering they only come with 4GB RAM, no micro SD card slot, no headphones 3.5mm jack (you do get a few accessories: a pair of Pixel headphones with USB-C cable, a USB-C to 3.5mm jack adaptor in the box along with the fast charging wall brick). And you can also buy optionaly a Pixel stand and multiple Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL cloth covers.