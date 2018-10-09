Oneplus 6T debuts October 30, in New York

Oneplus has finally revealed the date and the location where the next flagship killer smartphone will debut this fall.

Oneplus 6T launch event confirmed in a new teaser

OnePlus 6T will be revealed in a press event taking place in New York, October 30th. Just like in previous events, Oneplus sells tickets including to the press and the money will probably go to charity once more, while the attendees of the event will receive swag and a pair of Oneplus Bullets wireless headphones.

The novelty brought by Oneplus 6T in comparison to Oneplus 6 that was released back in May this year, is the waterdrop-like notch at the top of the screen, and the in-Display fingerprint sensor. Oneplus has also decided to drop the 3.5mm headphones jack in its next-gen flagship killer, and it will not support wireless charging either, but 6T might get water resistant coating (maybe even IP68 certified). We will have to wait and find out.

Either way, we are really excited about Oneplus’ up and coming premium handset. Are you?