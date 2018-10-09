Huawei teases Mate 20X, a fourth smartphone in the series dedicated to gamers

We know Huawei will hold a press event on October 16 in London, and apart from the unveil of the Mate 20 and Mate 20 Pro, plus the Mate 20 Lite that’s already official and on sale in some parts of the world, Huawei has plans for another Mate 20 series announcement.

Mate 20X also to be unveiled in London by Huawei

The Chinese OEM started teasing in social media a Mate 20X smartphone featuring an advanced cooling system to ge the gamer going for hours and hours of gameplay.

Huawei Mate 20X might be this year’s version of the Porsche Design Huawei announced in previous years, but this time around instead of focusing on customers looking for a luxurious phone, the company chose to focus on mobile gamers, probably because the mobile eSports scene took off and there are more than 4-5 official games pro players can play in eSports events all over the world.

Mate 20X will probably retain the specs Mate 20 Pro has with the addition of this cooling system to keep the smartphone’s CPU at a normal temperature in order to deliver top-of-the-line performance in games.

We will learn more in October 16 from Huawei, unless a new leak surfaces by then. Excited about Mate 20X?