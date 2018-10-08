Vampires Fall Origins, probably the best RPG you can play today on Android devices

For years I’ve been looking to play a role-playing game for mobile devices that’s actually close to offering what games like Diablo or Heroes of Might and Magic offer to PC gamers in terms of gameplay experience.

I might have found it this week in Vampires Fall Origins, a 2D open-world role-playing game that stays away from the usual mobile games mechanics, because there is no energy system, no loot boxes bonuses and there is no ‘pay to win’ system either. The game has a classic battle mechanics reminiscent of Heroes of Might and Magic of the 90s where you take turns to hit the enemy.

The action takes place around Vamp’Ire a domain that’s about to be overcome by dark magic. You start the game as a village militia recruit enrolling on an adventure to defend the village, but also evolve your character. You get to pick your bloodline: Nosferatu, Ranjeni, Magistrav or Equides, and then start venturing into the dark and gritty world created by Early Morning Studio developers, where you can loot and level up your character.

Vampires Fall Origins story is great, the dialogues are a bit boring sometimes, but are fun to read nonetheless. You get to do battles in PvP mode, there is an in-game chat, and while you progress with your fully customizable character you get to add skill and abilities points to make it stronger. You also have access to over 150 graphically unique weapons and armours throughout the game.

If you are not convinced yet, then download Vampire’s Fall Origins from the Google Play store, and let us know in the comments below how you feel about this RPG for mobile devices we’ve discovered.

Enjoy!