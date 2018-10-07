Mate 20 Pro price tag, an image, and further specs details revealed

Back in August, Huawei released the Mate 20 Lite, the first smartphone and the least performant of the three in the Mate 20 series. The other two, Mate 20 and the Mate 20 Pro remain to be unveilled by the Chinese OEM in a press event which will be taking place in London less than 10 days from today (October 16).

In the meantime we get to take a very good look at the Mate 20 (see image above) and its waterdrop-like notch, as well as learn about Mate 20 and Mate 20 Pro’s price tag in Europe (well, at least in Switzerland) according to Roland Quandt from WinFuture (Germany) blog.

Mate 20 and Mate 20 Pro price tag

The Mate 20 with 4 GB RAM + 64 GB ROM will be available in Black, Blue and Twilight colours starting at 799 Swiss coin (about 800 Euro), but it will also be available in variants with 6 or 8 GB of RAM and with up to 512 GB internal storage.

The Mate 20 Pro comes with 6 or 8 GB of RAM + 128 GB internal storage minimum and up to 512 GB.

Roland Quandt also hints at a Huawei Mate 20 Porsche / Max model with up to 8 GB RAM and up to 512 GB internal storage.

In addition, we expect these phones to arrive with a new camera setup comprised of three sensors and a dual-tone LED flash at the back, Huawei’s latest and greatest chip the Kirin 980 (which the company claim it is faster than Apple’s A12 Bionic chipset), a new slightly larger FullView display, and Google’s latest mobile operating system Android 9.0 Pie.