Nokia 7.1 announced as an Android One phone with 5.84″ HDR10-ready display

In a press event held in London, HMD Global took the wraps off of a new Android smartphone dubbed Nokia 7.1. It is a mid-range phone in a premium body made of two glass panels sandwiched together by an Aluminium frame with a small design twist (a drop of color).

Nokia 7.1 feature a 5.84″ PureDisplay with a notch and Full HD+ screen resolution (1,080 x 2,280 pixels). HMD also says that the smartphone not only that it supports HDR10 content, but it is also capable of converting SDR content into HDR content in real time.

Inside the phone is a 3,060mAh battery with fast charging through a USB-C port. HMD says it can charge up to 50% in only 30 minutes. In addition, the Nokia 7.1 is equipped with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 636 chipset, 3 or 4 GB of RAM, 64 GB internal storage and a micro SD card slot.

The main camera at the back is a dual one with Carl Zeiss lenses. The main sensor is a 12MP sensor with f/1.8 aperture + 5MP Black&White sensor. At the front we find an 8MP selfie snapper with f/2.0 aperture. The phone is capable of #bothie (images and videos taken with both cameras at the same time in one single shot).

Nokia 7.1 price tag

HMD Global says the phone is available as of today, October 5, on pre-order with shipping starting October 28. As for its price tag, the Nokia 7.1 will cost 320 Euro with 3GB RAM, 350 Euros the 4GB RAM equipped variant (no commercial fees or other taxes were included).