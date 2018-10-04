LG V40 ThinQ price and full specs sheet announced

Late last month LG Electronics took to some point the wraps off of its V40 ThinQ flagship smartphone, but it failed to reveal the specs sheet, its price tag and availability date.

This week, LG finally unveiled the full specs sheet, so here it is. LG V40 ThinQ feature a 6.4-inch OLED FullVision display with a notch, QHD+ screen resolution and 19,5:9 aspect ratio.

Inside V40 ThinQ is Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 845, 6GB RAM, 64GB of ROM + micro SD card slot and a 3,300 mAh battery with fast charging (Quick Charge 3.0). The smartphone also includes wireless charging. In addition, the LG V40 ThinQ comes with a 3.5mm headphones jack, waterproof coating, a singular stereo BoomBox speaker, 32-bit QuadDAC with Sonic Boost.

The main attraction of LG’s V40 ThinQ is its triple camera at the back with Zoom In functionality which is comprised of 12MP sensor with f/1.5 aperture + 12MP telephoto lens with f/2.4 aperture + 16MP ultra-wide angle sensor. Each sensor comes with OIS (optical image stabilisation). At the front there’s a dual camera with 8MP f/1.9 + 5MP f/2.4 aperture)

LG V40 ThinQ Price Tag

LG says the smartphone will be available in four colours, but only two of them ship as of October 18: the Aurora Black and Moroccan Blue starting at $900 / 900 Euro / 850 GBP.